JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 188,154 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (ARCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 2,395.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,154 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $724.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/jpmorgan-chase-co-buys-188154-shares-of-arcos-dorados-holding-inc-arco.html.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.