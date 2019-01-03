JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,675 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $61.10 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $63.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2453 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/jpmorgan-chase-co-raises-stake-in-vaneck-vectors-high-yield-municipal-index-etf-hyd.html.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.