JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $233.00 Price Target for FedEx (FDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $233.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $242.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx to $318.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $275.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.75.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $163.19 on Monday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $150.94 and a 52 week high of $274.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). FedEx had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.98%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 551,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,811 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $592,269,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 654.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.