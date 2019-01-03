Jumei International (JMEI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

JMEI stock remained flat at $$1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,535. Jumei International has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jumei International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,421 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Jumei International worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jumei International

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

