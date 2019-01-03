Juniper Networks (JNPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Juniper remains bullish about the potential of MX5G offerings, which it plans to begin shipping early next year. The company is on the verge of introducing the industry’s first 400-gig product and is well positioned to gain incremental market share as cloud, service provider and enterprise customers aim to upgrade their networks in a bid to support the incremental growth in data traffic. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past six months on an average. The company faces stiff competition in each of its served markets, which has traditionally spearheaded innovation, charging high prices for its premium branded products. Also, uncertain global macro environment and strengthening dollar could restrict its revenue growth over the long term.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JNPR. UBS Group assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.95.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.89 on Monday. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $164,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,357,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,726 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,586,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,246,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,806,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,133,049,000 after acquiring an additional 182,088 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,910,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,283,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,177,000 after acquiring an additional 273,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,319,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,403,000 after acquiring an additional 480,316 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

