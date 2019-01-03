KAR Auction Services (KAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.36

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.36 and last traded at $46.34, with a volume of 27121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

KAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 price objective on KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.43 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,506,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,380,000 after buying an additional 1,226,197 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 16,421 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

