Kathryn W. Dindo Purchases 500 Shares of J M Smucker Co (SJM) Stock

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Director Kathryn W. Dindo acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.20 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SJM stock opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 1,338.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after acquiring an additional 595,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $51,752,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 100.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,473,000 after acquiring an additional 421,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,334,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,280,000 after acquiring an additional 293,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 48.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,770,000 after acquiring an additional 157,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Kathryn W. Dindo Purchases 500 Shares of J M Smucker Co (SJM) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/kathryn-w-dindo-purchases-500-shares-of-j-m-smucker-co-sjm-stock.html.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.