Kayicoin (KAYI) Market Cap Reaches $165,885.00

Kayicoin (CURRENCY:KAYI) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Kayicoin has a market capitalization of $165,885.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of Kayicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kayicoin has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kayicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.02306797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00154132 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00199567 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026330 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026330 BTC.

Kayicoin Coin Profile

Kayicoin’s launch date was March 5th, 2017. Kayicoin’s total supply is 284,345,719 coins. Kayicoin’s official Twitter account is @Kayicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kayicoin is www.xn--kay-lua.net. The Reddit community for Kayicoin is /r/Kayicoin.

Buying and Selling Kayicoin

Kayicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kayicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kayicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kayicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

