Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 142.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KMR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kenmare Resources in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective for the company.

KMR stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 195.50 ($2.55). The stock had a trading volume of 8,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,552. Kenmare Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 236.75 ($3.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 351.75 ($4.60).

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

