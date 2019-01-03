Kidder Stephen W Sells 1,600 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Kidder Stephen W lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 366,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,102 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.8% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 196,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 96.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 187,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the third quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 25,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $614,336.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 258,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 9,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $746,620.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,656.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,808 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

