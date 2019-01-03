Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Position Cut by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 800.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.50. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares in the company, valued at $459,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

