KINGFISHER PLC/SH (KGFHY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KGFHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd.

Shares of KGFHY stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 936,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,903. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

