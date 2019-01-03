Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Acquires 563,614 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 563,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,448,487.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

On Tuesday, December 31st, Joseph Stilwell bought 445,919 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,981.30.

On Saturday, December 28th, Joseph Stilwell bought 117,695 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $245,982.55.

On Thursday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 20,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00.

Shares of KFS stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,318,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 538,013 shares during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services accounts for about 10.1% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 18.25% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Acquires 563,614 Shares” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/kingsway-financial-services-inc-kfs-director-joseph-stilwell-acquires-563614-shares.html.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.