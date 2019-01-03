Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $52.53 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Kohl’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

