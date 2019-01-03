Konami (KNMCY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Konami from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

Get Konami alerts:

KNMCY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.40. 537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186. Konami has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Konami Company Profile

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

Read More: Google Finance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Konami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.