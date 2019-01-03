Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $15.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is a specialized National Security Technology business providing mission critical products, services and solutions for United States National Security priorities. Kratos’ core capabilities are sophisticated engineering, manufacturing and system integration offerings for National Security platforms and programs. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KTOS. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 346.75, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.96. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.65 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 252.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4,596.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,377.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

