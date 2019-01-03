Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE KRO traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,079. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 36.17%.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 37.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 56.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

