KushCo (KSHB) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

KSHB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KushCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on KushCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.75 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on KushCo in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Get KushCo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSHB opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $422.52 million and a P/E ratio of -35.63. KushCo has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

In other KushCo news, Director Dallas Imbimbo sold 65,000 shares of KushCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $384,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services for the regulated cannabis, CBD, and other related industries. It distributes vaporizer products, packaging, supplies, and accessories, as well as offers branding services to cannabis operators; and provides hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis sector.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.