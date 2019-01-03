La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Position Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,499 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 805.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Sidoti upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.92. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

