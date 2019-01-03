Lancashire (LRE) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a GBX 655 ($8.56) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 640 ($8.36). UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LRE. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.02) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 667 ($8.72) to GBX 693 ($9.06) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 652.64 ($8.53).

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 595 ($7.77) on Thursday. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 542.50 ($7.09) and a one year high of GBX 773.50 ($10.11).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and a range of coverages in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

