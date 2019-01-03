Landec (LNDC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.31

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 1670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $328.55 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Landec had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Landec by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

