Landec (LNDC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $555.681-566.165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.54 million.Landec also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.03-0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNDC. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Landec in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Landec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landec has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of LNDC stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,144. Landec has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $328.55 million, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Landec had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Landec will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Landec (LNDC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/landec-lndc-releases-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.