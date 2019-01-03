Landec (LNDC) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $156-159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.59 million.Landec also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.25-0.29 EPS.

Shares of Landec stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,144. Landec has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.55 million, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landec had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Landec will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNDC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Landec in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landec from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

