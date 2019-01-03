Lantheus (LNTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $601.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Lantheus had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 83.95%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cesare Orlandi sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $127,060.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,012.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 12.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lantheus by 208.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 618,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 417,978 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 30.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 56,397 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

