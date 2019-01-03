LATOKEN Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.17 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0811 or 0.00002119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, COSS, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and $3.17 million worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.02322946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00154951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00200478 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026459 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026461 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN launched on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,037,294 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com.

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin, COSS, OKEx, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.