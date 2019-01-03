Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in WP Carey Inc (WPC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.24% of WP Carey worth $24,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter worth $209,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the second quarter valued at $372,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in WP Carey by 140.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,448 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in WP Carey by 7.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 55,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in WP Carey by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

In other news, Director Jean Hoysradt bought 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $148,879.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,076.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 3,850 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.08 per share, for a total transaction of $254,408.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

WP Carey stock opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $71.29.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.47 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. WP Carey’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in WP Carey Inc (WPC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/legal-general-group-plc-reduces-position-in-wp-carey-inc-wpc.html.

About WP Carey

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.