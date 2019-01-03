Legal & General Group Plc Sells 96,738 Shares of Oceaneering International (OII)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 966,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96,738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.98% of Oceaneering International worth $26,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 95,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. TVR Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,242,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 265,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OII. ValuEngine downgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial set a $13.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.57 and a beta of 1.83. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.34%. On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alan R. Curtis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David K. Lawrence bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $29,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

