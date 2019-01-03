Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LXRX. BidaskClub downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Gabelli restated a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.60.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $703.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,247.65% and a negative net margin of 168.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,066,000 after acquiring an additional 195,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,834,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 72,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,834,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 72,640 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 974,268.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,295,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,777 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

