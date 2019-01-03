LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) Receives $54.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. JMP Securities set a $60.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of LGIH opened at $46.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $81.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $380.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.96 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.12 per share, with a total value of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,139.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.