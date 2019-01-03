Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,658. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $301,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 18,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.6% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.1% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 179,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. 26.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

