Linkey (LKY) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $793.00

Linkey (CURRENCY:LKY) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Linkey has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Linkey token can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00018752 BTC on major exchanges. Linkey has a market capitalization of $36.03 million and $793.00 worth of Linkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00826085 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00001202 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00001215 BTC.

About Linkey

LKY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Linkey’s total supply is 195,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Linkey’s official website is www.linkey.info. Linkey’s official Twitter account is @LKYFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linkey

Linkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

