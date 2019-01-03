Lisa R. Jacobs Buys 1,915 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK) Stock

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Lisa R. Jacobs purchased 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,470.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,285 shares in the company, valued at $13,687.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.97 million, a PE ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

FRBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

