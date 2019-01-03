Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ LOB traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. 499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,766. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

In related news, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 334,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $5,378,020.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H K. Landis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,730.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 410,188 shares of company stock worth $6,539,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates an established national online platform for small business lending. The firm is focused on lending to small businesses and professionals in the veterinary practices, healthcare services, independent pharmacies, death care management, investment advisors, family entertainment centers and poultry agriculture regions.

