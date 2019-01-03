Livexlive Media (LIVX) vs. The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Livexlive Media to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Livexlive Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livexlive Media N/A -99.85% -50.01% Livexlive Media Competitors 6.22% -0.57% 6.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Livexlive Media and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livexlive Media 0 0 3 0 3.00 Livexlive Media Competitors 738 3211 3469 170 2.40

Livexlive Media currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.71%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 15.92%. Given Livexlive Media’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Livexlive Media has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Livexlive Media has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livexlive Media’s peers have a beta of 0.66, meaning that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Livexlive Media and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Livexlive Media $7.20 million -$23.33 million -11.94 Livexlive Media Competitors $1.96 billion $193.74 million 7.67

Livexlive Media’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Livexlive Media. Livexlive Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of Livexlive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of Livexlive Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Livexlive Media peers beat Livexlive Media on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc. engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content. It also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and or satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

