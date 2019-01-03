Lobstex Price Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $81,787.00 and $14,988.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00036849 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 13,226,344 coins and its circulating supply is 12,403,010 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

