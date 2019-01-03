LOCIcoin (LOCI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $434,935.00

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One LOCIcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, LOCIcoin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. LOCIcoin has a market cap of $434,935.00 and $4,031.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LOCIcoin Token Profile

LOCIcoin’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,659,658 tokens. The official website for LOCIcoin is loci.io. LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io.

LOCIcoin Token Trading

LOCIcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCIcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCIcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

