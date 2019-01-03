Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases New Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 417.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Noble Financial set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

In other news, Director Benjamin Eshleman III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

