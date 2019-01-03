Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $24.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPX. ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

LPX stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.16.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.92 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,429,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,638,000 after buying an additional 1,122,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,716,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,821,000 after buying an additional 79,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,716,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,821,000 after buying an additional 79,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,617,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,325,000 after buying an additional 332,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,518,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,991,000 after buying an additional 321,522 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

