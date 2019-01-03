LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,038 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covalis Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 504.7% in the second quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 1,679,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,503 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,680,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,851,000 after acquiring an additional 651,782 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,225,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 609,807 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 38.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,100,000 after acquiring an additional 406,676 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,627,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,288,000 after acquiring an additional 360,018 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TECK opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECK. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, October 19th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

