Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $928.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $110.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners set a $174.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 230.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 104.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $123.35 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $74.90 and a 52-week high of $164.79. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

