Lumber Liquidators (LL) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Lumber Liquidators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $272.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

