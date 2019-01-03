Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) to announce $235.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Luxoft’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.20 million. Luxoft posted sales of $236.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxoft will report full year sales of $915.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $911.17 million to $923.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $981.02 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luxoft.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Luxoft had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on Luxoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Luxoft from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Luxoft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Luxoft from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

NYSE:LXFT opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.45. Luxoft has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $59.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Luxoft in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Luxoft in the second quarter worth about $291,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Luxoft in the third quarter worth about $379,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Luxoft in the second quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Luxoft in the third quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Luxoft Company Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc engages in the provision of software development and information technology solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe (excl. UK), United Kingdom, Russia, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Other. The company was founded in March 2000 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

