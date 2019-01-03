Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Macatawa Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the communities of Holland and Zeeland, Michigan, as well as the surrounding market area principally located in Ottawa County. The company’s services include checking and savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, money orders, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Macatawa Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

MCBC stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $327.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

