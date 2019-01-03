Mackinac Financial (MFNC) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mackinac Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFNC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. 192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,227. Mackinac Financial has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Mackinac Financial will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Mackinac Financial news, Director Dennis Bittner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFNC. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 385,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,750,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clover Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 84.3% during the third quarter. Clover Partners L.P. now owns 129,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 59,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

