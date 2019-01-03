Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.92 Million Stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,816 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,913 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Investec lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

