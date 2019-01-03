Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AERI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,304,000 after purchasing an additional 133,239 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,386,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,321,000 after purchasing an additional 76,390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,095,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,011,000 after purchasing an additional 221,582 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 798,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after purchasing an additional 32,820 shares in the last quarter.

AERI opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.85. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $74.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. JMP Securities set a $80.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $387,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,421.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,790. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

