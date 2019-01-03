Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) Short Interest Update

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 498,049 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the November 30th total of 864,166 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,346 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 87.7% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 760,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 355,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $2,649,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 97.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 251,200 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $2,384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 125,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.47.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 108.44% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

