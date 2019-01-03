Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) Stake Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 487,552 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.06% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,015.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $215.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 108.44%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.47.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

