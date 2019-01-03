Magyar Bancorp (MGYR) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

MGYR opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Magyar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magyar Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,961 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the period. Magyar Bancorp makes up about 2.8% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned 4.11% of Magyar Bancorp worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

