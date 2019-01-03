Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price target on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $804.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.79. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.30.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.89 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 13.12%. Mammoth Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $30,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arty Straehla sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $58,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,983.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,977 shares of company stock worth $1,216,225 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

